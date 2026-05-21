Yango Pakistan partners with Jazz Business to Enhance Driver and Courier Experience

Yango Pakistan, part of the global company Yango Group, has announced a strategic partnership with Jazz Business to introduce discounted voice and internet bundles for partner drivers and couriers in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The initiative will enable partner drivers and couriers with access to telecom packages at nearly 50% lower cost than standard market rates, helping reduce operational expenses while enabling uninterrupted connectivity on the road. The initiative is aimed at reducing monthly operating costs for partner drivers all while helping them stay connected to navigate routes and communicate easily with passengers.

Reliable internet and mobile connectivity has become essential for ride-hailing and delivery operations, but rising telecom costs are adding pressure to partner drivers’ monthly expenses. Driver feedback and internal research has indicated that most drivers spend around PKR 1,200 – 1,500 every month on calls and data packages just to stay active on the platform.

Speaking about the partnership, Miral Sharif, Country Head at Yango Pakistan stated,

“Partner drivers are the backbone of our operations at Yango, and our support for them goes beyond just business. Good internet connectivity is important for them to work smoothly and efficiently. Through our partnership with Jazz Business, we are bringing a solution that solves for a real need, all while improving livelihoods, easing financial pressure, and making sure drivers are better equipped for their journey on the road”.

The partnership highlights a significant collaboration between Pakistan’s mobility and telecom sectors, bringing together technology and connectivity to support the country’s expanding ride-hailing and delivery network. By improving access to affordable internet and call services, the initiative is expected to improve driver satisfaction, while strengthening overall platform engagement.

Earlier, Yango Pakistan also launched a ‘Benefits Hub’ for partner drivers across the country, where they can have access to deals, discounts and subsidized packages for a variety of services including healthcare, education, fuel and lubricants, groceries amongst other daily essentials.