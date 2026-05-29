Yango Ride Introduces Passenger Completed Account Badge to Strengthen Trust Between Drivers and Passengers
New in-app feature makes completed passenger profile visible to partner drivers, reducing uncertainty before the rides and enhancing trust
Yango Ride, part of the global tech company Yango Group, is rolling out a completed passenger profile badge — a new feature that displays a passenger’s account status directly to partner drivers at the moment of order acceptance. The update marks the first time Yango Ride has made passenger profile a visible, shared signal of trust within the ride experience.
Turning a profile into a shared safety signal
When a passenger fully completes Yango Ride’s profile — which includes submitting their name and selfie — they receive a special badge that becomes visible to partner drivers reviewing an incoming ride request.
The feature addresses a specific pain point in ride-hailing: the moment a driver decides whether to accept an order. In situations that carry some uncertainty — late-night rides or in unfamiliar areas — drivers have historically had limited information about the passenger they are picking up. The special badge in Yango Ride gives partner drivers an immediate, app-level confirmation that the passenger’s profile has been completed and they provided necessary information.
Building trust in both directions
In early driver surveys, 40% more of partner drivers report feeling more confident accepting rides from passengers with a badge, particularly during night hours or in areas that require additional attention.
For passengers, profile badge is designed to be a straightforward process that unlocks a visible marker of credibility on the platform — and early signals suggest passengers are willing to complete it when they understand what it means for their ride experience.
“Trust is not a one-way street in ride-hailing — it runs between passengers and partner drivers, and both sides need it to feel safe. Making this badge visible gives partner drivers a clear, reliable signal at the exact moment it matters most: before they accept a ride. That changes the dynamic on the platform in a meaningful way,” says Santosh Pandey, Country Manager of Yango in Nepal.
The passenger profile badge is the latest addition to Yango Ride’s safety toolkit, which includes more than 25 in-app features available before, during, and after every ride — among them real-time route monitoring, driving style detection, SOS access, and route-sharing with trusted contacts.
Also Read: Yango Pakistan partners with Jazz Business to Enhance Driver and Courier Experience
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