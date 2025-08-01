Yango Ride Reveals Lost and Found Trends for 2024-25

Yango Ride, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has recently released its list of Lost & Found statistics from summer 2024 – 2025, covering items which passengers left behind and were successfully retrieved. The list is a true depiction of exactly how unique and diverse ride-hailing can be. In Pakistan, the most commonly left behind things by Yango passengers have been mobile phones, shopping bags, and handbags. As part of its annual lookback, Yango Ride revealed that shopping bags (32%), mobile phones (31%) and handbags (10%) were the top most commonly forgotten items by riders across Pakistan. However, it gets interesting when you take a deeper look at the data. The most unusual and striking items people left behind this year that made the list were:

● Baby milk bottle – Hope they had a spare one!

● Bucket of fried chicken wings – The driver probably enjoyed this snack

● Drill machines – Work delayed we guess

● Rubab – Now that is classy

● Portable neck fans – We know it can get pretty hot

● Canister of cooking oil – In this economy???

While the list might raise eyebrows and bring giggles, Yango Ride takes the issue of misplaced belongings seriously. “We understand how important it is for passengers to retrieve what they’ve lost, whether it’s a high-value phone or something as personal as a childhood photograph.

That’s why our customer support team works around the clock to make sure these incidents are handled with care, urgency, and full transparency,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head of Yango Pakistan.

To make the process more efficient, Yango Ride has implemented smart features within the app that notify passengers automatically when a partner driver reports a found item. The app then prompts the user to contact the driver directly, saving time and ensuring a direct line of communication.

This seamless protocol is part of Yango Ride’s wider effort to prioritize customer experience through technology and human support alike. Miral Sharif added, “Our goal is not only to move people but to move them with care. These numbers may seem lighthearted on the surface, but they are a testament to our commitment of ensuring the highest standards of service quality.”

As Pakistan’s ride-hailing landscape evolves, Yango continues to build trust through user-first innovations and real-time assistance, proving once again that the little things, even the forgotten ones, matter most.

Also read:

Yango Pakistan expands its portfolio with solutions for businesses Yango Tech and partners with DealCart