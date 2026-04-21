Yango Ride’s new ChatGPT integration enables in-chat trip planning in over 25 countries

Yango Ride, the ride-hailing service from global tech company Yango Group, has launched an official app in ChatGPT, enabling users to plan routes and rides directly within the conversation. The rollout is a global update covering more than 25 countries where Yango operates, spanning regions from the Middle East and South Asia to Africa and Latin America.

With the ChatGPT integration, users can view the exact price for a selected route with no hidden fees, compare travel times across alternative routing options, and check both the trip’s estimated time of arrival (ETA) and the vehicle’s arrival time. The integration also helps users identify optimal pickup points to reduce waiting time. Once the user is ready to proceed, the fare estimate opens in the Yango app or in the web version, where the booking can be completed securely.

The integration allows frequent travelers, tourists, and business users to plan their day without switching apps. By bringing ride‑hailing directly into an AI conversation, Yango Ride provides a frictionless experience that fits naturally into daily workflows and travel routines.

The Yango Ride integration is available within the ChatGPT web interface, as well as mobile apps on both Android and iOS. Powered by live traffic data and smart routing technology, it provides accurate, real-time trip planning and dynamically updated estimates as road conditions change.

Yango Group plans to further expand its presence in ChatGPT and expand the integration to include its services beyond ride-hailing, such as delivery, public transport options, and food delivery.

Also Read: Yango Pakistan Launches Transport Service to Simplify Public Transport Journey