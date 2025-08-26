Yango Tech explores strategic collaboration with Pakistan’s Ministry of IT & Telecom

Yango Tech, the unified ecosystem delivering advanced B2B technology solutions to local businesses, recently held a high-level meeting with the Honourable Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Ms. Shaza Fatima, to explore avenues for advancing Pakistan’s digital transformation and fostering long-term technology partnerships. The Yango Tech delegation was led by Evgeny Chernikov, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Yango Tech.

Discussions with the Honourable Minister centered on opportunities that lie in the technology ecosystem of Pakistan specially in the domain of Artificial Intelligence (AI), reflecting Yango Tech’s vision of serving the country as a trusted technology partner for the Government of Pakistan.

“We are deeply grateful to the Honourable Minister for her time and leadership in leapfrogging Pakistan’s technology ecosystem forward. Pakistan has tremendous potential to accelerate its digital journey, and we are super excited to work alongside the Ministry of IT & Telecom to bring AI technology solutions that can help towards the goals set for this,” said Evgeny Chernikov, COO of Yango Tech.

This engagement marks an important step in strengthening ties between Yango Tech and Pakistan’s IT sector, paving the way for innovative digital solutions that contribute to the country’s economic growth and technological leadership.

Yango Pakistan, is a part of Yango Group, an international tech company that is transforming globally sourced technologies into everyday services that are tailored to local communities. In Pakistan, Yango’s services ranging from Ride, Delivery/Cargo, Shops, and Tech – AI solutions for business – have resulted in the creation of numerous direct and indirect jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities in Pakistan.

The Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT) is fostering Pakistan’s digital growth by focusing on infrastructure enhancement, policy formulation for emerging technologies like AI and cloud computing, and attracting foreign investment. These efforts have led to significant growth in IT and ITeS exports, creating a strong digital ecosystem and contributing to the country’s economic development.

With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Yango is committed to reshaping and enhancing leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Also Read: Yango Group Makes First Investment in Pakistan, Backing Logistics Fintech Trukkr