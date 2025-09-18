Yango Tech partners with Naheed Supermarket to power grocery delivery through SuperApp in Karachi

Yango Tech, b2b arm of the global tech company Yango Group, has further expanded its footprint in Pakistan by integrating Naheed Supermarket, one of Karachi’s most recognized and trusted retailers, into the Yango Shops section of its SuperApp.

Customers in Karachi can now conveniently order daily groceries and essential household products from Naheed directly through the Yango app. By joining forces, Yango Tech and Naheed are bringing together Naheed’s five-decade legacy of trust, quality, and a loyal customer base with Yango Tech’s advanced technology solutions, creating a powerful partnership that strengthens the Yango Shops.

Moreover, Yango Tech is providing Naheed Supermarket with a complete end-to-end tech stack to support and optimize its operations within the SuperApp. These solutions include a warehouse Management System (WMS) that will enable efficient orders management and streamlined order processing.

Additionally, Yango Tech will also be providing Naheed Supermarket with 2 dedicated applications- a picker application that is designed for store staff to quickly and accurately assemble customer orders and a courier application designed for delivery partners that simplifies routing, batching, and real-time payouts, ensuring faster and more optimized deliveries.

“We’re super excited to onboard Naheed Supermarket as a part of the Yango Shops ecosystem, making one of Karachi’s most trusted retailers even more accessible to customers,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan. “By utilising the true capabilities of our technology, we are working with Naheed to not just scale operations, but to boost efficiency, and deliver a seamless experience to our mutual customer base.”

Munsub Abrar, CEO of Naheed Supermarket, said: “Naheed has always stood for trust, quality, and consistency, values that have made us a household name in Karachi for over five decades. Joining the Yango Shops ecosystem is a natural extension of our digital journey, allowing us to pair our strong retail legacy and customer trust with Yango’s advanced technology. Together, we aim to make our assortment more accessible to households across Karachi, delivering the same quality and reliability our customers expect—now with added speed and convenience.”

This partnership highlights Naheed’s role as a strategic contributor to the Yango Shops, bringing a wide assortment of quality products and deep-rooted customer trust. At the same time, Yango Tech provides the digital backbone that makes this retail experience faster, smarter, and more efficient.

By launching Yango Tech, a B2B ecosystem of AI solutions for businesses, Yango Group continues to grow its diverse service portfolio across Asia. The B2B ecosystem is focused on fostering strong partnerships with Pakistani businesses delivering cutting-edge technological solutions and enabling digital transformation for emerging markets.

This partnership is part of Yango Pakistan’s broader strategy to bring AI-powered B2B solutions to Pakistani businesses, enabling them to digitize operations, cut costs, and better serve customers. From mobility and logistics to retail and customer operations, Yango Pakistan continues to drive digital transformation in emerging markets.

