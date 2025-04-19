You Can Now Apply for NADRA B-Form (CRC) Online- Here’s How to Do It

To make the process more streamlined and easier for parents, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has updated the process to obtain a Child Registration Certificate (CRC), also called the B-Form. NADRA has made the process of getting the B-Form online, so that the parents of newborns can get it from the comfort of their home. The B-Form is an essential and first Identity of every newborn child. So, it is the duty of every responsible parent to register their babies in Pakistan’s national records. In this article, we will tell you how you can apply and get the NADRA B-Form for a newborn online.

Eligibility and Requirements

To get a NADRA B-Form, parents must show a document issued by the Union Council as proof of birth, which is valid for both inland and overseas births. Moreover, at least one parent must have a non-expired National Identity Card (NIC) or a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

How to Apply for NADRA B-Form Online

NADRA has initiated an online service which allows parents to apply for the B-Form for children up to one year old via the Pak ID Mobile App. The process includes:

First of all, download the Pak ID app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Now, create an account on the app. If you already have an account, then log in to the app.

Now select “Issuance of Identity Document” and choose “Child Registration Certificate (CRC)”.

After that, you need to enter the 13-digit identity number

Now you can start the application process.

Review the prefilled information and select processing priority.

Then upload the child’s photograph and provide a digital signature.

Now, enter the child’s details and upload the required documents.

Verify the fingerprints of one parent.

Review the filled details and select Apply.

Note: If your child is above one year old. You need to visit the NADRA offices to complete the registration process.

NADRA B-Form Fee

The standard fee to get a NADRA B-Form is Rs 50, while an executive service is available for Rs 500.

According to NADRA’s latest fee structure, the B-Form fee remains unchanged for 2025. If you apply for the executive service, you will get the B-Form for your child within a few days.

