You can Now Apply for Your CNIC While Sitting at Home

The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) of Pakistan has recently launched the ‘Pak ID Mobile App.’ It is a revolutionary tool that brings identity services right to the fingertips of the citizens. You can now apply for your CNIC (Computerized National Identification Card) and Family Registration Certificate without having to visit NADRA offices and suffer the discomfort of standing in long queues.

The Chairman of NADRA, Tariq Malik, noted that the most recent version of the app is equipped with a cutting-edge document recognition technology and contactless biometric verification capability, allowing customers to experience a flawless ID issuing procedure. This involves downloading and submitting the necessary paperwork, capturing pictures and fingerprints, and adding digital signatures using their mobile devices.

This innovative strategy is a crucial step towards achieving the goal of Digital Pakistan by enhancing service delivery and making it more accessible to the general population. The Chairman stated that the Mobile App aims to provide optimum convenience to all citizens within and outside the country.

Furthermore, the app is designed with ‘Contactless Technology,’ allowing users to receive their necessary papers without physically visiting NADRA facilities, hence making the entire process safer and more efficient. The app will transform how individuals access government services and demonstrate Pakistan’s dedication to adopting digitization.

In conclusion, the “Pak ID Mobile App” is a game-changer in the field of identification services, as it places ease, accessibility, and security at the center of the process. With the use of this app, residents may now have their identification documents delivered directly to their front door, making the entire procedure convenient and quick.

