You can now Buy Sacrificial Animals via Govt’s Online Portal

Eid ul Adha is approaching and Pakistani Muslims are looking for sacrificial animals to fulfill their religious obligations. Eid is going to take place in the intense hot weather which will make it difficult for people to visit animal market places. To assist people, the Punjab government has rolled out its first official online portal, which will allow citizens to buy sacrificial animals from the comfort of their homes.

The portal offers detailed listings of sacrificial animals, including their pictures, age, weight, species, breed, price, etc. The online portal is secure for transactions as it asks for CNIC from both buyers and sellers, as confirmed by the Punjab Cattle Market Management.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the portal allows anyone to sell their animals after registration and will remain active even after Eid. Through the online portal, the government has streamlined the sacrificial process with the growing trend of modern technology.

In addition to providing convenience and accessibility to buyers and sellers, the introduction of the online portal by the Punjab government also addresses various logistical and health concerns associated with traditional animal market places.