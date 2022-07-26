You Can Now Earn Money Through Videos with Music on Facebook

Meta announced a new way for creators on Facebook to earn money through their Facebook videos that use licensed music. The company is launching “Music Revenue Sharing” to allow video creators to include licensed music in their videos on Facebook and earn a share of in-stream ad revenue. Creators will now be able to earn a 20% revenue share on eligible videos with a duration of 60 seconds or longer.

Advertisement

You Can Now Earn Money Through Videos with Music on Facebook

Meta further revealed that Facebook Reels are not eligible for monetization through Music Revenue Sharing at this time. However, the company may expand Music Revenue Sharing to Reels in the future.

Follow these steps if you want to get eligible for this feature,

If you want to earn through this feature, you must have to be eligible for Music Revenue Sharing.

You also have to be eligible for in-stream ads and meet Facebook’s monetization eligibility standards.​

The featured song used in a video must also be part of the Licensed Music library

There must also be a visual component in the video and the licensed music itself cannot be the primary purpose of the video.

Once you upload your video to your Facebook page, you will get a notification within Creator Studio and your Support Inbox, if the song is eligible for Music Revenue sharing. When the video is published to your Page, you’ll receive a notification confirming that your video is earning and sharing revenue. Creators can monitor their progress on expected earnings from in-stream ads in Creator Studio.

Meta announced that the Music Revenue Sharing will start rolling out today globally. However, initially, it will only be available in the United States and will then expand to the rest of the world.

Check Also: Facebook Introduces Home and Feeds Tabs to Feel more Like TikTok