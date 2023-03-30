Instagram just announced a new existing collections feature that will let you create libraries of posts that you share with friends. In an announcement on Twitter, Instagram says that you can now save Instagram posts into collaborative collections that both you and your friends can view.
You Can Now Save Instagram Posts into Collaborative Collections with Your Friends
Back in 2017, Instagram rolled out its Pinterest-like collections feature. The feature lets you save and organize posts into separate categories. However, the new update will allow your friends to add posts of their own. According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri’s IG Updates channel, you and your friends can save posts from Instagram’s feed, Explore page, and even DMs.
To use the feature, simply follow these steps.
- Go to the bookmark icon in the bottom-right corner of the post that you want to save.
- Now select the option to create a new collaborative collection
- Give it a name
- Now toggle on the option that says Allow friends to join this collection.
- From here, you can add up to 250 people to your collection.
Instagram says you can create a collaborative collection from within a chat as well. Anyone within the chat can add or remove images from the shared collection.
However, if you add a post from a private account to a collaborative collection, only the people following the account can see the post. And if a creator deletes a post that you’ve saved in your collection, Instagram will remove it from the collection as well. You also can’t make a collaborative collection private once it’s created.
