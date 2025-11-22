A new online project is letting people uniquely search Jeffrey Epstein’s emails. The emails, released by the US Congress, are now available inside a simulated Gmail-style interface. The tool is called “Jmail,” and it recreates the look and feel of a real Gmail account. It allows users to scroll, read, and even search through thousands of Epstein’s messages.

The project was created by Luke Igel, CEO of Kino, and software engineer Riley Walz. Walz is also known for the “Panama Playlists” project, which turned public Spotify information into fake leaked playlists. Their new idea follows a similar theme. It mixes technology with public curiosity about controversial figures.

You Can Now Search Epstein’s Emails in a Fake Gmail Inbox

When users visit Jmail, the header bluntly states, “You’re logged in as Jeffrey Epstein.” This message alone creates a strange and uncomfortable feeling. But that may be the point. The creators say the project is meant to give the public easier access to the material released by Congress.

The interface looks very close to Gmail. The emails are organized in reverse order with the newest at the top. The timeline runs from Epstein’s early messages up to just before his 2019 arrest for sex trafficking of minors. The search bar also works, helping people quickly find specific names or topics.

Congress released the batch of emails on November 12. Since then, they have sparked major reactions and raised questions about several high-profile individuals. One of the biggest names mentioned in the emails is former US President Donald Trump. His name appears many times across the 20,000-plus documents.

In one email, Epstein claimed Trump “knew about the girls.” This statement has drawn widespread attention. In another message from 2011, Epstein told Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump had spent hours at his house with a person whose name was kept hidden. According to the committee, the unnamed individual was a victim. Epstein also described Trump harshly in emails written in 2017 and 2018. He even claimed he could “take Trump down.”

Another public figure mentioned is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the man formerly known as Prince Andrew. In one 2011 email, Andrew told Epstein, “We’re in this together.” This message has increased scrutiny of his past links to Epstein.

Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers also appears in the emails. He continued to communicate with Epstein as late as 2019, long after Epstein’s first conviction in 2008. The release of these emails has had consequences for Summers. Harvard placed him on leave, and he stepped down from the OpenAI board.

The Jmail project gives people a clearer look at these communications. But reading them can feel disturbing. The creators understand that the content is sensitive and unsettling. Still, they believe that allowing open access helps the public understand the scale of Epstein’s network and influence.

Anyone curious can visit the Jmail website to explore the inbox. But many people say they feel the need to wash their hands afterward. The contents are heavy, uncomfortable, and a reminder of a dark chapter that still raises many questions.