In the recent WhatsApp beta update for iOS version 24.10.10.74, WhatsApp introduced an exciting new feature that allows users to share videos of up to 1 minute in length via status updates. This update enhances the user experience by offering greater flexibility, enabling users to share more moments and stories with their contacts. This feature isn’t limited to iOS; WhatsApp has also rolled it out to some beta testers on Android with the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.7.6. This ensures that users on both iOS and Android platforms can enjoy the ability to share longer videos in their status updates. But WhatsApp isn’t stopping there. They are continuously exploring ways to improve the status update feature. However, the latest development focuses on enhancing the sharing experience for voice notes. With the latest updates for both Android and iOS, WhatsApp is now allowing users to share voice status updates that can be up to 1 minute long.

You Can Now Share Up to 1 Minute Long Voice Status on WhatsApp

As seen in the attached screenshot, some users can now record and share longer audio messages through their status updates. This new feature is an extension of the functionality that allows 1-minute-long videos, now applied to voice notes. To take advantage of this feature, users need to update their version of WhatsApp. This update ensures that they can listen to and share longer voice messages through status updates.

The ability to record and share longer voice notes streamlines the communication process. Previously, users had to split their messages into multiple shorter recordings, which could be cumbersome and time-consuming. Now, with the capability to share up to 1-minute-long voice notes, users can communicate more conveniently and efficiently. This feature ensures that messages are clearer and more cohesive. As users can share them in a single, uninterrupted voice note.

This new feature is available to users who install the latest updates of WhatsApp for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store. It is gradually rolling out to more users over the coming days, expanding its availability.

With these new features, WhatsApp continues to innovate and enhance its platform. It will make it easier for users to share their stories and updates in more engaging and meaningful ways. Whether it’s through video or voice, WhatsApp will keep on providing tools that help users connect more deeply with their contacts, making every update more expressive and impactful.