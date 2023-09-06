Just recently WhatsApp added a message editing feature for communities. The new broadcast transmission tool allows everyone to receive updates from the people they want. This feature is currently available only in some countries. WhatsApp is progressively releasing more features and improvements to ensure an optimal user experience before a broader rollout. Now, you can sort and filter channels in WhatsApp communities. WhatsApp is now aiming to ensure that users can explore new channels even without knowing their info.

You Can Now Sort and Filter Channels in WhatsApp Communities

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has removed the filter button from the channels screen. The company has now replaced it with a new feature that provides users with an advanced search experience. Specifically, users can now filter channels in order to display only those from their own country.

In addition, users can further filter the results by showing only the most active, popular, and newest channels. The new filters provide users with the best experience while exploring new channels. Users can now easily discover and access channels that better interest them, deleting the need for users to have specific information.

The ability to filter channels by country and activity level is another important advantage as it allows users to personalize their channel browsing experience. WhatsApp channels are still only available in 9 countries (Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Peru, Singapore, and Ukraine).

Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific date for the wider release in additional countries. However, Mark Zuckerberg mentioned that WhatsApp is going to introduce channels to more countries throughout the rest of the year.

The advanced search filters feature is available to some iOS and Android users. It is rolling out to more users over the coming days.

