WhatsApp will now let you use your WhatsApp account on up to five phones. The instant messaging platform is working on the ability to use the same account seamlessly across one phone and multiple other devices in 2021. You link every additional phone as you do with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops. Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring your messages, media, and calls stay encrypted.
Furthermore, if your primary phone is inactive “for a long period”, then you’ll be logged out of all companion devices automatically, as a security precaution.
You Can Now Use the Same WhatsApp Account on up to Five Phones Simultaneously
So now you can finally switch between multiple phones without signing out of WhatsApp. You can use multiple phones with the same WhatsApp account signed into each of them.
This update has already started rolling out to all users globally. However, it will take a few weeks to get this feature.
Additionally, WhatsApp is also rolling out a “more accessible way” to link to companion devices. You’ll be able to enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than scanning a QR code. This is only rolling out to WhatsApp Web right now, but it’s promised to arrive on “more companion devices in the future”.
