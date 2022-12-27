You Can Stop Thieves From Stealing Your Phones By Changing This iPhone setting

Advertisement

It is a common fact that most thieves like to steal iPhones instead of other handsets. It is because they can quickly sell iPhones for easy cash. So, today, I am going to tell you the most important iPhone setting you need to change in order to stop thieves from stealing and selling your handsets. The point worth mentioning here is that if a thief steals your iPhone, the first thing he does is swipe down and turn on airplane mode and then turn off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Mobile data so that you can’t track it with the Find My app. However, there’s an easy way to stop them from doing this and here it is. Do you wanna know about it? Let’s get started.

This iPhone Setting is A Real Game Changer

In order to track thieves, all you have to do is disable Control Center when iPhone is locked. The steps to do so are mentioned down below:

Go to Settings Tap Face ID & Passcode Enter your passcode Scroll down to the section for “Allow Access When Locked” Toggle off Control Center.

The point notable here is that if a thief steals your phone and tries to swipe down to open the Control Center, nothing will happen. So, in this way, you’ll be able to track the phone with Find My. No doubt, it will scare away some thieves from trying to run off with the phone. There is a huge possibility that any thief who’s scared of being caught may simply ditch the iPhone and then you may be able to recover it using the Find My app.

Let me tell you that if you change this iPhone setting and try to test it, make sure you’re not looking straight at the phone otherwise Face ID will recognize you and will automatically unlock the phone. In this way, you’ll still be able to swipe down. So, make sure to hold the phone off the side where Face ID can’t recognize you and then try it. You can also hand it to a friend or family member and make them try to swipe down and access the Control Center.

