Microsoft is ramping up its Rewards loyalty program with an enticing new offer: a chance to win a whopping $1 million just for using Bing as your primary search engine. Starting October 8, users in the United States, United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, Canada, France, and Germany are eligible to enter this sweepstake for free, simply by using Bing for their internet searches. It’s an exciting opportunity that brings fresh attention to Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to compete with Google in the search engine space.

This promotion is simple and appealing. When you switch to Bing, you’re automatically entered into the draw for the $1 million prize. Plus, you’ll gain five additional entries when you share the promotional link with friends who then sign up and start using Bing. It’s a straightforward way to boost your chances of winning while encouraging more people to give Bing a try.

You Could Win $1 Million Using Bing- Here is How

If the grand prize feels out of reach, Microsoft has sweetened the pot with additional rewards: ten runners-up will each win $10,000. That’s still a significant reward for simply browsing the web using Bing. The campaign represents one of Microsoft’s largest-scale promotional efforts, positioning it almost like a lottery where the only ticket needed is to use Bing instead of other search engines.

Microsoft Rewards has long offered users ways to earn points through Bing searches, redeemable for gift cards, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, and other prizes. However, this $1 million incentive marks an unprecedented level of generosity from Microsoft, clearly aiming to lure users away from Google. Given that Google still dominates the search engine market, this promotion is part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to increase Bing’s appeal, especially as it incorporates advanced AI features like OpenAI’s GPT-4 for more conversational and contextually aware searches.

While some may view this campaign as a sign of Microsoft’s desperation, the company is framing it as a genuine opportunity to experience the benefits of Bing. Bing’s AI-powered features, for instance, include more interactive and informative search results. By using AI to help with everyday inquiries, Bing is aiming to stand out from Google’s more conventional search experience, potentially attracting users who want a more dynamic, AI-enhanced browsing experience.

You can read the full list of competition rules over here

Whether this promotion will significantly shift user behaviour remains uncertain. Google’s entrenched position and reputation for delivering reliable search results present a tough challenge for Bing to overcome. Even though Microsoft has been pushing Bing through ads and default settings on Windows 11, capturing long-term market share remains an uphill battle. However, campaigns like this could nudge users into at least trying Bing, which is a crucial first step. Microsoft’s hope seems to be that users might discover Bing’s unique features and stick around, even after the promotion ends.

This substantial prize offering suggests that Microsoft may continue ramping up its Rewards program in the future. The company seems willing to go to great lengths to make Bing a more attractive option, experimenting with incentives that range from digital rewards to potentially life-changing cash prizes. And while the initiative may highlight Microsoft’s drive to gain ground on Google, it’s also a clever, risk-free opportunity for users to explore what Bing has to offer. Whether or not Microsoft succeeds in altering the search engine landscape, it’s an exciting time for internet users to benefit from the ongoing competition.

