With so much competition out there, it’s not surprising that smartphone companies are evolving and innovating faster than ever in 2020. So, it is definitely nice to know that all this competition will benefit the users. And to help you arrive at a more informed decision on what phone to buy next, let us clue you into the new Vivo S1 Pro that has just hit the market- and that too with some top of the line specifications.

Its predecessor S1 was one of the hottest-selling devices in 2019. So, it is only natural to have high expectations from the Vivo S1 Pro and let us tell you; it is not coming slow. As phones all over the world continue getting pricier, Vivo has made sure that it continues to bring innovation coupled with a powerhouse of premium features for its users.

You Should Know These 5 Things Before Buying Vivo S1 Pro

The Vivo S1 Pro falls in the mid-range category, it retails at 43,999 across Pakistan and is packed with premium features like 8GB RAM, Super AMOLED Display, 48MP Quad Camera, In-Display Fingerprint Scanning and 32MP AI Selfie.

The Ultimate Performance:

This is one of the best budget phones that comes with 8GB RAM to keep multiple apps running in the background. Vivo S1 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core SoC that ensures smooth operations on the go. Whether you like video streaming, gaming or storing pictures of each moment in your life, the 128GB of storage makes sure you never run out of space.

The Perfect Camera Setup, Shines Like a Diamond:

Vivo S1 Pro’s camera continues to be a design element like no other. The camera is always essential for phones, which is why the placement and how it looks elicit strong opinions. Vivo S1 Pro’s Diamond-shaped camera is one of the first implementation of this style on any smartphone. It delivers 48MP super clarity that allows you to shoot your special moments like a pro, while the other cameras cover wide-angle, macro and Bokeh needs for almost every scene.

To add more, S1 Pro comes with a 32MP front camera that lets you take astounding selfies to capture a clearer you, even when you zoom right in.

Stunning Display, An Immersive Experience:

Vivo has equipped S1 Pro with 6.38-inches Super AMOLED Halo Full View™ Display that has a screen-to-body ratio of 90% with 1080P resolution, and highly restored color adjustment performance. It is especially good for video streaming as it gives you the cinematic feel that many crave and you can have an immersive gaming experience.

Secure & Fast Unlocking:

S1 Pro’s In-Display Fingerprint Scanning ensures that your phone is always secure and you can unlock it in the blink of an eye. Vivo is one of the pioneers in introducing In-Display Fingerprint Scanning and S1 Pro features the 7th generation of refinement for this technology. You can instantly access your phone and use trendy unlocking animations to jazz-up your display screen.

Battery That Lasts For Days, Charges in Minutes:

Equipped with a high-capacity 4,500mAh battery and Dual-Engine Fast Charging; the built-in nine-layer security protection system makes charging fast and safe. For people who love gaming or even capturing moments on the go, this phone will retain battery power for much longer.

The Final Verdict:

There are many unique features available in the Vivo S1 Pro and certainly for this price, it offers value for money. We’re listing some pros and cons of this device here:

The Good

It is definitely a show stopper phone owing to its Diamond-Shaped Camera

8GB RAM & 128GB UFS 2.1 Storage 256GB microSD card is great storage space for various usage needs

The 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Display FHD+ Resolution gives a really cinematic experience

The phone’s 4,500mAh battery and Dual-Engine Fast Charging is super impressive

The New In-Display Fingerprint Scanning & Face Access Unlocking gives instant access to the phone

The Not-so-good

The phone comes with a plastic body so for some this could be a bummer. But on the bright side, it makes the phone more durable and you won’t have to worry about the glass-breaks anymore.

