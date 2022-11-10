Here’s why you should use iPhone built-in 2FA

You should have two-factor authentication, often known as 2FA, for all of your most important accounts, including email, banking, credit cards, social media, and others. A lengthy and difficult password is a fine place to start, but the only way to protect yourself from hackers is to use 2FA, which adds another layer of protection to your accounts by asking you to confirm your identity even after you’ve entered your password.

While text messaging is by far the most popular means of 2FA verification, authentication applications like Google Authenticator are favoured because they are more secure (it is simpler for attackers to remotely fake your text messages, especially while switching SIMs).

If you have an iPhone, you don’t need to download any third-party apps to improve your two-factor authentication security. Apple has an authenticator built in to assist secure any websites or apps that use the capability. Here’s how to do it.

How to set-up 2FA

To start, open the Settings app on your iPhone and navigate to Passwords. Access your passwords using Face or Touch ID, then touch on the account for which you want to enable 2FA.

Then, hit Set Up Verification Code, and a menu with two options will appear:

Scan QR Code

Enter Setup Key

These are your two options for enabling 2FA on the website of the account you’re seeking to secure. To proceed, go to the website, log in using your credentials, and then navigate to the website’s account settings.