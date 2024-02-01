Jazz Monthly Super Duper offer presents a comprehensive and cost-effective package for subscribers looking for an all-in-one offer. The offer costs you Rs. 1100. The offer includes a substantial 14 GB of data, ensuring ample connectivity for browsing, streaming, and staying connected on social platforms. PReviously Jazz offered only 8GB of data under this offer. Now Jazz has expanded the limit to 12 GBs.

Additionally, users can enjoy 3000 on-net minutes and 300 off-net minutes. Users will also get 3000 SMS. To avail of the Jazz Monthly Super Duper offer, users have convenient subscription options. They can simply dial *706# to activate the package or opt for the user-friendly Jazz World app for a hassle-free subscription process.

With a validity period of 30 days, subscribers can relish the benefits of this comprehensive package throughout the month.

You Will Not Get 14GB Data with Jazz Monthly Super Duper Offer

Offered Incentives:

14 GB

3000 on-net minutes

300 off-net minutes

3000 SMS

How to Subscribe the offer:

Users can subscribe to the Jazz Monthly Super Duper offer by dialling *706#.

You can also subscribe to this offer through the Jazz World app.

Price:

Users can avail of this offer on a load of Rs. 1100

Validity:

This offer is valid for 30 days

Terms and Conditions:

Upon dialling *706#, the customer will get a Monthly Super Duper Offer for exactly 30 calendar days, the offer will expire at midnight of the 30th calendar day (including subscription day)

This Offer is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *706# again to avail of the Offer more than once

All free minutes will be posted at the subscription time and expire at 23:59 hrs of the 30th calendar day.

Free Minutes / SMS / Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)

Free Data MBs are usable on both 3G & 4G

Call setup charges are not applicable for this bundle.

However, the balance of Rs.0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through the bundle

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, the base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. The charging pulse will be 512 KB

If you are interested in more Jazz Internet packages, you can also check: Jazz Internet Packages