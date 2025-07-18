You Won’t Believe What Google Search Can Do Now After this AI Call Update

Google has started rolling out major upgrades to its Search, introducing advanced AI tools that can now handle complex queries and even make calls to local businesses on your behalf. These new features are powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, the company’s most intelligent AI model yet. It’s now available in AI Mode for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers. This model handles complex tasks such as coding, advanced reasoning, and financial analysis, all within the familiar Google Search interface.

Another big upgrade is Deep Search, a new AI research tool that runs hundreds of behind-the-scenes searches and gives you a detailed, cited report in minutes. Whether you’re making a major purchase or writing a report, Deep Search can save hours of effort.

But the most surprising feature? Google Search can now call local businesses for you. For example, searching for “pet groomers near me” may show a “Have AI check pricing” option. Submit your request and AI will call shops, ask about prices and availability, then bring back the results, no phone call needed.

This AI-powered calling feature is rolling out to all U.S. users, with higher limits for paid subscribers. Businesses will remain in control through their Business Profile settings.

These capabilities are first launching for users in the Labs program in the U.S. and are expected to expand further. With these updates, Google Search is no longer just about finding information — it’s becoming an intelligent personal assistant.

