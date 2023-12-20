Young TikToker Raped & Killed in a Village of Sindh

A tragic and horrific incident took place recently in which a 15-year-old Tiktoker boy, Junaid Khaskheli, was allegedly raped and strangulated to death. The terrible incident took place in the village of Bajar Khan Talpur in the Tando Muhammad Khan district of Sindh.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Hyderabad, Tariq Razzak Dharejo, took notice of the incident, while SSP Tando Muhammad Khan district, Syed Saleem Shah, constituted a police investigation team to investigate the matter and arrest the accused as soon as possible. As per the local police, anonymous psychopaths raped Junaid at some distance outside the village and subsequently choked him to death before escaping the crime scene.

Moreover, SSP Shah also met Sultan Khaskheli, the father of the young tiktoker, and assured him that swift action would be taken against the culprits. While talking to the local media, Sultan said that his family and the deceased son have no known enemies. “My son was a tiktoker, and he never used to go outside the village.”

The body of the young tiktoker was shifted to the district headquarters hospital, where the medicolegal doctors carried out a postmortem and collected DNA and semen samples for the lab test.

The rape cases concerning young tiktokers seem to be rising in recent times. In September of this year, another young tiktoker, Zubair Shah, was allegedly raped in Dadu district. The local police arrested the alleged rapist, who had also shared his objectionable video on social media platforms.

