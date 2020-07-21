Your First Month is Going to be Amazing With Witribe Nightro
Your First Month is Going to be Amazing with the Wi-tribe offer. You can get Internet Free + Nightro Addon free for 1 Month + Upto 100% Off on Activation.
You will get all this absolutely Free on New Orders and it is only valid on all Truly Unlimited Packages
*Pay for 3 Months Advance & get 50% Off & Pay for 6 Months Advance & get 100% Off.
Truly Unlimited
1st Month Free
2Mbps (4Mbps 12AM to 12PM)
Rs.1,399*/-MLR
3Mbps (6Mbps 12AM to 12PM)
Rs.1,599*/-MLR
5Mbps (10Mbps 12AM to 12PM)
Rs.1,799*/-MLR
7Mbps (14Mbps 12AM to 12PM)
Rs.2,299*/-MLR
Activation Charges: Rs.9,999
Limited Time offer: Rs.2,999*
*For Karachi Rs.2,510+19.5%Tax
Basic
1st Month Free
2Mbps (50GB)
Rs.1,099*/-MLR
3Mbps (50GB)
Rs.1,249*/-MLR
5Mbps (100GB)
Rs.1,499*/-MLR
7Mbps (200GB)
Rs.1,999*/-MLR
Activation Charges: Rs.9,999
Limited Time offer: Rs.2,999*
*For Karachi Rs.2,510+19.5%Tax
Unlimited Flash**
1st Month Free
10Mbps
Rs.2,849*/-MLR
12Mbps
Rs.3,599*/-MLR
15Mbps
Rs.5,099*/-MLR
20Mbps
Rs.6,999*/-MLR
Activation Charges: Rs.9,999
Limited Time offer: Rs.2,999*
*For Karachi Rs.2,510+19.5%Tax
Super Saver
2Mbps
(30GB)
Rs.899*/-
MLR
Activation Charges:Rs.500
Economic
2Mbps
(75GB)
Rs.1,149*/-MLR
3Mbps
(75GB)
Rs.1,399*/-MLR
Activation Charges: Rs.950
Limited Time offer: Rs.500
UNLIMITED**
2Mbps
Rs.1,649*/-MLR
3Mbps
Rs.1,749*/-MLR
5Mbps
Rs.2,049*/-MLR
Activation Charges: Rs.950
Limited Time offer: Rs.500
Source: Wi-tribe
