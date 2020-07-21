Your First Month is Going to be Amazing With Witribe Nightro

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Jul 21, 2020
Less than a minute
Witribe Nightro
Your First Month is Going to be Amazing with the Wi-tribe offer. You can get Internet Free + Nightro Addon free for 1 Month + Upto 100% Off on Activation.

You will get all this absolutely Free on New Orders and it is only valid on all Truly Unlimited Packages
*Pay for 3 Months Advance & get 50% Off & Pay for 6 Months Advance & get 100% Off.

Truly Unlimited

1st Month Free

2Mbps (4Mbps 12AM to 12PM)

Rs.1,399*/-MLR

3Mbps (6Mbps 12AM to 12PM)

Rs.1,599*/-MLR

5Mbps (10Mbps 12AM to 12PM)

Rs.1,799*/-MLR

7Mbps (14Mbps 12AM to 12PM)

Rs.2,299*/-MLR

Activation Charges: Rs.9,999
Limited Time offer: Rs.2,999*
*For Karachi Rs.2,510+19.5%Tax

Basic

1st Month Free

2Mbps (50GB)

Rs.1,099*/-MLR

3Mbps (50GB)

Rs.1,249*/-MLR

5Mbps (100GB)

Rs.1,499*/-MLR

7Mbps (200GB)

Rs.1,999*/-MLR

Activation Charges: Rs.9,999
Limited Time offer: Rs.2,999*
*For Karachi Rs.2,510+19.5%Tax

Unlimited Flash**

1st Month Free

10Mbps

Rs.2,849*/-MLR

12Mbps

Rs.3,599*/-MLR

15Mbps

Rs.5,099*/-MLR

20Mbps

Rs.6,999*/-MLR

Activation Charges: Rs.9,999
Limited Time offer: Rs.2,999*
*For Karachi Rs.2,510+19.5%Tax

Super Saver

2Mbps

(30GB)

Rs.899*/-

MLR

Activation Charges:Rs.500

 

Economic

2Mbps

(75GB)

Rs.1,149*/-MLR

3Mbps

(75GB)

Rs.1,399*/-MLR

Activation Charges: Rs.950
Limited Time offer: Rs.500

 

UNLIMITED**

2Mbps

Rs.1,649*/-MLR

3Mbps

Rs.1,749*/-MLR

5Mbps

Rs.2,049*/-MLR

Activation Charges: Rs.950
Limited Time offer: Rs.500

Source: Wi-tribe

