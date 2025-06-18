Your iPhone Isn’t Safe Anymore, Jamf Warns

Security 360 Report reveals growing cybersecurity threats in Apple enterprise ecosystems, debunks myths about macOS invulnerability

As Apple devices become more deeply embedded in the global enterprise ecosystem, a newly released Security 360 Report by Jamf has raised red flags over a surge in sophisticated cyber threats, especially phishing attacks and infostealer malware targeting both macOS and mobile platforms.

Jamf, a leader in Apple enterprise management and security, based its findings on a comprehensive analysis of over 1.4 million devices in 90 countries. The report highlights key vulnerabilities in iPhones, iPads, and Macs used in corporate environments, underlining the urgent need for zero-trust security models, regular employee training, and prompt software updates.

We aim to help security leaders better understand the risks impacting their organizations, across both Mac and mobile. -Josh Stein, VP of Product Strategy at Jamf

Mobile: The Trojan Horse in Your Pocket

The report warns that mobile devices are increasingly being exploited, as they serve as the primary access point to workplace resources for many employees. Jamf categorizes the mobile threat landscape into four areas:

Phishing: Over 10 million phishing attacks were recorded in the past year, with 1 in 10 users clicking malicious links and 25% of organizations suffering from social engineering incidents.

Vulnerability Management: An alarming 55.1% of mobile devices are running vulnerable operating systems, while 32% of organizations have at least one critically unpatched device.

Application Risk: Jamf revisited the TCC (Transparency, Consent and Control) bypass flaw on iOS, warning of the dangers posed by side-loaded apps and shadow IT risks.

Spyware and Advanced Malware: Though less common on iOS than other platforms, spyware like Pegasus remains a potent threat, particularly for high-profile targets like journalists and diplomats. Apple has issued compromise alerts to users in over 100 countries in the past year alone.

macOS: The Quietly Expanding Attack Surface

While macOS was once seen as a relatively secure domain, Jamf’s data suggests that perception is dangerously outdated. As Mac devices proliferate across industries, from finance to healthcare, they are being increasingly targeted by threat actors.

Key Findings on Mac Threats:

Infostealers Rise Sharply: Infostealer malware now accounts for 28.36% of all Mac malware, a sharp rise from just 0.25% the year before. Industries like cryptocurrency, where data security is paramount, are particularly exposed.

Persistent Vulnerabilities: Despite myths around macOS being “secure by default”, flaws persist. One cited example was a recent Gatekeeper bypass that could allow unverified apps to run undetected.

Social Engineering Evolves: Phishing tactics on Macs have shifted from email-based lures to more covert platforms like LinkedIn, where attackers often pose as recruiters or executives.

Rethinking Enterprise Apple Security

The report dispels the myth of Apple’s invulnerability and calls on organizations to treat mobile and macOS devices as first-class security risks, on par with Windows and Android endpoints. This includes implementing zero-trust frameworks, automated patch management, and comprehensive employee awareness programs.

Security cannot rely solely on platform reputation. Organizations must adopt layered, proactive strategies that include device hardening, threat detection, and user education.

Jamf’s findings signal a major shift in the threat landscape, where mobile-first workplaces and the increasing adoption of Apple hardware have opened new fronts for cyberattacks. For enterprises, this means re-evaluating security postures, investing in cross-platform threat detection, and debunking the ‘Macs don’t get viruses’ myth once and for all.

Failure to do so may leave critical infrastructure, intellectual property, and personal data vulnerable to attacks that are becoming more frequent, more sophisticated, and more damaging.

Looking Ahead

As Apple continues to dominate workplace adoption, especially in creative, tech, and executive suites, attackers are likely to innovate further. With phishing kits now easily replicating Apple’s branding and infostealer-as-a-service platforms emerging on the dark web, enterprises can no longer afford complacency.

The Jamf Security 360 Report serves as a stark reminder that the Apple ecosystem is now a fully fledged battleground in the cyber war, and proactive defense is no longer optional.

ALSO READ: Hackers Are Using Google.com to Deliver Malware — Here’s How to Stay Safe