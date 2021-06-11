“Your SIM cards will be blocked if not vaccinated”, Telcos reject this statement by Punjab Govt

The Punjab government decided to block the SIMs (subscriber identity modules) of residents who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine. The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) will be approached by the Primary and Secondary Health Department to disclose data on those who are refusing immunizations in order to restrict their SIM cards.

On the other hand, Telecommunication providers across the country have chosen to oppose the Punjab government’s proposed plan to block SIM cards of anyone who refuse to get the Coronavirus vaccine. Telecom providers argue that the Punjab government did not contact them before proposing terminating the mobile connections of unvaccinated individuals in order to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

Lately, senior health department official explained that “the choice was made to establish deterrence and eliminate negative propaganda about the coronavirus vaccine. He stated that they hoped to vaccinate 40 million individuals (20% of the population) by the end of November. In July, it will raise upto 300,000 per day, which will help us meet our goal,” he stated.

Whereas, the Telcos believe that the provincial government has a variety of choices for encouraging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Punjab administration conducted a high-level conference earlier this week to discuss recommendations and constraints on mandatory COVID-19 immunization.



