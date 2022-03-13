YouTube has introduced a transcription feature on its desktop website some time ago. Since its launch, the users were loving it and it proved to be particularly useful in long videos. It helps you find a certain commend or extract your favourite quote by searching the automatically generated transcript of the video. However now, YouTube Android App is also getting the same transcription feature.

YouTube Android App is Getting Transcription Feature

Check Also; YouTube Video Player Gets a New Look on Android and iOS

Some Android app users are reporting that they are also getting this feature. There is a dedicated “Show Transcript” button below the video’s description. The transcript itself is quite similar to its desktop version. It’s just adapted to the mobile’s UI.

Like most of Google apps’ updates, this one also seems to be server-sided so you might have to wait until it becomes available to you too.

Just recently, YouTube has introduced a TikTok-style live ring feature on its platform. This new feature would make it easier to find live content on the platform. If the feature seems similar, it’s because it is already available on a few other platforms.

See Also: YouTube Introduces TikTok-style Live Ring Feature on its Platform