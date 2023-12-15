YouTube Announces New Changes for its TV Ads

The video giant YouTube recently announced that it will decrease the number of ads we see on TV; however, the ad breaks will be much longer. As per Google, the company is making these changes to provide “a better streaming experience.”

As per Google’s demo, the option to skip the ad, which currently appears after 5–10 seconds, could now take up to a minute to get the option of skipping. However, fewer TV ads will be seen throughout the entire video after a longer ad is viewed. The YouTube app will also inform users that fewer ads will be shown in the remaining videos.

According to YouTube, these changes were made on the basis of a survey of viewers who said that they would like it if ads were grouped rather than split throughout the video. YouTube began to test the new feature in September. In this regard, the platform said,

“Based on this preference, we evaluated fewer, longer ad breaks, to create a more seamless viewing experience on the big screen. In early testing of fewer, longer ad breaks on connected TVs, over half of YouTube CTV streamers experienced 29% longer viewing sessions before their next ad break.”

Apart from the new changes, YouTube is cracking down on ad blockers on the web. Still, it is getting hard for the platform to get rid of these ad blockers.

