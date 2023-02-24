Advertisement

YouTube appears to be testing a new option for users streaming YouTube from the mobile app. Now the latest leak revealed that YouTube is getting a new option for stream quality appeared called “1080p Premium” described to have “Enhanced bitrate”. This new stream option will be available for YouTube Premium users. It exists alongside the ‘regular’ 1080p option that’s quite generously compressed.

YouTube Begins Testing 1080p Premium Stream Option on Mobile App

According to the report, a new “high-bitrate” 1080p option could address users’ desire to watch higher-quality videos, which they address by switching to a 1440p or 2160p (4K) streaming option when available. This new option may reduce YouTube’s operating cost to cater to users’ desire to view higher quality video from mobile.

This comes shortly after the news of Susan Wojcicki]’s departure as YouTube’s CEO. It is yet to be confirmed whether the change is a result of Neil Mohan’s taking over as the new CEO. Some reports also revealed that the “1080p Premium” video option may also put 60fps and 120fps videos behind the YouTube Premium paywall.

YouTube Premium currently costs $12 a month. It gives you access to ad-free videos, background playback, offline video downloading, and YouTube Music Premium. For now, YouTube Music and Premium’s subscription base is growing. It now has around 80 million users in Q4, 2022.

In December, YouTube was testing an “add to queue” feature from mobile for Android and iOS users with a Premium subscription. We will get more details about the feature in the coming days. So stay tuned.

