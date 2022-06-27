YouTube brings a new way to browse the “Mixed for you” playlists

These days’ people have less time to search the music all from scratch so they can choose their liked tracks and download them to save time. In this way, they will just play and listen to their favorite songs in the limited time they get from their busy life. It is all about finding the exact right music that matches the mood of the listener. Keeping in view the listeners’ liking, YouTube brings in a new way to browse the “Mixed for you” Playlist.

YouTube will select the hit songs and will see the users’ mood preferences and will surely offer playlists that will suit the moods of the users. In the market of great competitiveness, where daily new features and updates are rolled out, this is surely a wise step from the Google owned platform.

As far as mood is concerned, the platform allows users to pick music according to moods. When I Talk about moods, there are several from which users can choose, such as Chill, Focus, Workout, and Energy. While this was the previous selection of songs that gave you songs according to the mood, now with the “Mixed for you” feature, you can click on the More button placed in the top right corners. Upon clicking this button, a user will be taken to a new page where he would be able to enjoy a mixture of all moods songs under one window.

While this is a great addition, but that doesn’t mean that moods introduced before are now useless. For some people that feature will still work best who wants to get lost in songs from one mood family. However, those who like to enjoy Marshmallow of songs can fully enjoy this feature.

This new feature is going to launch for both Android and iOS. The web users would also be able to enjoy this feature but we do not know who is going to receive it first.

