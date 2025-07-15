The Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) has released a new report called “EOBI Disinformation on YouTube: The Role of Generative AI in Monetizing Misinformation in Pakistan.” The findings show that YouTube channels are using AI to spread EOBI lies in Pakistan.

The report says that many YouTube channels are using AI tools to create videos with false information. One of the main topics is the Employees’ Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI). This is a government body that handles pensions for private-sector workers in Pakistan. Many elderly people rely on the EOBI for their retirement income.

YouTube Channels Use AI to Spread EOBI Lies in Pakistan – DRF

Sadly, these AI-made videos spread fake news about EOBI pensions. They promise huge increases in pension amounts or big new schemes. The goal is to get people to click, watch, and share. Many of these channels even look official, with names and thumbnails copied from real news channels.

One channel named Pak Gov Update gained attention for mixing fake stories about celebrities with lies about the EOBI. For example, a single AI-made video about rapper Diddy and EOBI updates got over 113,000 views.

DRF looked at 15 similar channels. They found that at least six are making money from these fake videos through YouTube ads. This means scammers are earning cash by spreading lies that confuse and harm older people.

Pakistan’s elderly are especially at risk. Many older people have low digital skills. They often trust videos that look like news or come with official logos. They may not know how to check if the information is true or fake.

This is not just about EOBI. Such misinformation can damage trust in real government announcements too. When people see big claims about pensions but then find out they were lies, they feel cheated. Many elders are left unsure who to trust or where to get real news.

DRF’s report also blames YouTube. The platform’s algorithm pushes videos that get clicks and shares. Fake news with eye-catching headlines spreads fast. Meanwhile, real, verified information is harder to find.

Adding to the problem, YouTube recently removed a tool that let researchers check which channels are making money. This makes it easier for fake channels to keep earning without being caught.

DRF wants YouTube to fix this. The group says the platform should bring back tools that show which channels are monetised. They also want YouTube to check videos better and block AI fakes that trick people.

Better rules are needed, too. Videos made with AI should clearly say they are AI-made. YouTube should hire more local moderators who understand the language and context in Pakistan.

Without action, the problem will grow. Misinformation can easily jump from YouTube to Facebook, WhatsApp, or other sites. This can fool even more people.

In the end, fake news about pensions hits the people who can least afford it. Pakistan’s senior citizens deserve real information, not AI lies that play with their hopes. It’s time for big tech platforms to step up and protect the most vulnerable.

The original report is attached here