Soon after Facebook announced for creators to use licenced music to earn money, YouTube is also planning to bring the alike features. According to some latest reports, YouTube will soon loosen its rigid rules around copyrighted music. YouTube video creators will soon be able to use copyrighted music in their videos and still earn money on their videos.

YouTube will Soon Let You Use Copyrighted Music For Videos

Currently, YouTube is testing this feature that gives its creators the option to include “copyrighted content” from the platform’s music industry partners. The creators will also be able to earn money on these videos.

YouTube reveals that the feature is under-testing now. Moreover, the company is testing this feature “with a limited set of creators” right now. More information about this feature will come out “in the coming months.”

unlike other social media platforms, YouTube has rigid rules for licensed music. Youtube creators have to struggle a lot for getting demonetized on videos. Just recently, Facebook has announced Music Revenue Sharing program that allows its creators to still earn revenue on videos in which they added licensed music. Facebook’s Music Revenue Sharing program lets creators earn a 20% revenue share if they use music from Facebook’s music library in their videos.

It will be one of the best features for creators of YouTube and let them use licensed music for their videos. YouTube says that it will take months to reveal this feature to everyone. So stay tuned for more updates.

