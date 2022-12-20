Youtube Courses, Multiple Audio Tracks & Easier Search Is Under Testing

The search giant Google is working on a way nowadays to make it easier to search through YouTube videos. In addition to that, it is also working on creating educational courses and having multiple audio tracks that make it easy to present content in several different languages. Youtube courses, multiple audio tracks, easier search, and many other features are under testing, however, they’re not necessarily fully available to everyone yet.

The company is “piloting” a feature that will let you search in a video from its Search app. For instance, if you Google something and end up with video results, you will be able to tap a “search in video” button that will allow you to type in a phrase to check if it shows up in the audio transcript. Let me tell you that it is often auto-generated by YouTube. No doubt, being able to search through a video’s auto or manually-generated transcript isn’t a brand-new feature. You’ve been doing it on the desktop for quite a while, though it was a manual process. It involved opening the video and transcript and then using your browser’s search-on-page function.

Youtube Courses

The company has also announced a new feature called Courses. It will let creators sell access to a series of educational videos together with supplemental materials like PDFs or images. It will be available under the relevant videos. Courses are expected to be a way for YouTubers in order to compete with other paid educational services like MasterClass or Skillshare.

Youtube Multiple Audio Tracks

The company is also working on another feature that can help make Courses and other videos on YouTube more accessible across a wide variety of languages. It is the ability to have multiple audio tracks in different languages just like what’s possible with some streaming services and movies. The feature however is under beta testing in partnership with some healthcare companies and hospitals in India. No doubt, it works quite similarly to the captions system. you will click on the settings cog and then on the audio track menu, which will present you with all of the languages in which the video is available.

These features are under testing and are rolling out in India to some users right now. Let’s wait until it comes to other countries. Stay tuned!

