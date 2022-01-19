YouTube Decides Not to Make YouTube Originals

The chief business officer of YouTube Robert Kyncl in a Tweet has announced some changes in YouTube. It has been decided that YouTube will reduce a big portion of YouTube Originals. It produced original content which included scripted series, educational videos, music and celebrity programming.

According to the reports, now the YouTube will be supporting the originals in the YouTube Kids Fund and the Black Voices Fund. Back in 2020 a program was created according to which $100 million were given to give voice and amplify Black creators on the platform.

The Twitter statement further adds that new opportunities arise when there is rapid growth; and when the investments are used on other initiatives, they can create better outcomes like the Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund and Live Shopping programming.

YouTube Originals started back in 2016. It was led by Susanne Daniels and in the Twitter’s statement it was said that Daniels will be resigning from the company by March.

In the beginning YouTube Originals had scripted shows and movies that were focused on creators, like comedy-thriller series Scare PewDiePie. All these year the Originals had changed their approaches. Later they started with ad-supported content which featured celebrities like Katy Perry and Kevin Hart. This content was free for users to access no subscription was needed. In all these six years since its creation, it had created content that had been extremely successful.

A new Original series which will be featuring Will Smith and Alicia Keys was announced last year. YouTube had said that they will honor the existing commitments for shows in progress and in the coming days YouTube will be contacting creators.

Now lets see how does this new decision by YouTube effects them.

Also Read: Baby Shark Breaks Record with 10 Billion Views on YouTube