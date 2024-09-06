YouTube Expands Parental Controls for Teen Users.

YouTube is rolling out a new set of features designed to give parents more control over their teens’ activity on the platform. The expanded supervised usage experience will provide parents with insights into their kids’ channel activity, including uploads, subscriptions, and comments.

As part of YouTube’s Family Center, parents can now connect to their child’s YouTube account to gain access to detailed usage statistics and engagement details. This allows parents to better understand how their teens are using the app and make informed decisions about their online activity.

Key features of the new parental controls

Linked accounts: Parents and teens can link their YouTube accounts to the Family Center hub.

Shared insights: Parents can view their teen channel activity, including a number of uploads, subscriptions, and comments.

Email notifications: Parents will receive email alerts for key events, such as when their teen uploads a video or starts a livestream.

The new parental controls are designed to provide parents with peace of mind by giving them greater visibility into their teens’ online activities. While YouTube has previously offered supervised experiences for younger users, this update is specifically focused on providing parents of teens with more comprehensive oversight.

It’s important to note that users must be at least 13 years old to sign up for a regular YouTube account.

Parents of younger children can use YouTube Kids, which offers a safer and more age-appropriate experience.

The expanded parental controls are a valuable addition to YouTube’s suite of safety features. By providing parents with more information and control over their teens’ online activities, YouTube is helping to create a safer and more positive environment for young users.