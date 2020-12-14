YouTube, Gmail and Google Down in Pakistan Updated: Google Services are Now Back to Normal

It appears Google is having some major issues with Gmail, YouTube and a host of its other associated services. Suddenly, YouTube, Gmail and Google got Down in Pakistan. The Google Workspace Status Dashboard makes for dour reading for anyone who relies on these services.

According to Downdetector, services affected include Google, Youtube, Google Hangouts, Google Meet, and Gmail. Google’s business tools are also affected, with users struggling to access Drive, Doc, Sheets etc. Here are some screenshots that we managed to take when the services were not available.

“We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service,” the message from Gmail read when it was down.

#googledown #youtube — PhoneWorld (@PhoneWorldpk) December 14, 2020

