The recent report says that 500 million users have downloaded the YouTube Go on the Google Play Store. Google including the app on all Android Go phones has also contributed to achieving this milestone. However, if we look at the other Go system apps, they are still lagging behind. Google Maps Go has only 100 million users, while Google Assistant Go stands at 50 million. It has been noted that YouTube Go has a significant number of organic downloads.

YouTube Go Hits 500 Million Download Milestone

According to 9to5google, “It comes with a few features that you won’t actually get access to on the standard YouTube application without a Premium subscription. YouTube Go lets you save videos locally for offline access on spotty network connections, plus it includes enhanced data-saving features for those without large data plans or in areas with expansive coverage. It even lets you select the video resolution before you start streaming content.”

Furthermore, Google Classroom has also hit a milestone and reached 100 million installations. There is no device that comes with a preinstalled Classroom app, so it is obvious that the number is entirely based on user downloads and installs by schools/organizations. On the Google store, the app has an average rating of 4/5 stars.

