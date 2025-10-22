YouTube Introduces New AI Likeness Detection Feature

Your YouTube experience is about to get much better as YouTube introduces a new AI likeness detection feature to fight deepfakes and reduce the spread of misleading videos. In today’s fast-changing world of online content, AI-generated deepfakes have become a real concern for both creators and viewers. To solve this problem, YouTube has launched a tool called likeness detection.

This AI-powered feature helps creators spot and report unauthorized videos that copy their face or voice without consent. After a successful pilot test earlier this year, YouTube has now made this tool available to creators in the YouTube Partner Program.

How the likeness detection feature works

To use the likeness detection tool, creators must verify their identity by uploading a government-issued ID and a short selfie video. Once verified, the tool automatically detects AI-generated deepfakes that imitate a creator’s facial likeness or voice.

This feature helps tackle fake endorsements, misinformation, and other misleading uses of AI content. It also supports creators by allowing them to request video removals, submit copyright claims, or archive fake content based on YouTube’s privacy and policy rules.

Building a safer and more trustworthy platform

The new AI likeness detection feature also supports global efforts like the NO FAKES Act 2024, a U.S. law designed to regulate AI-generated media. YouTube’s step aligns with these efforts by improving transparency and reducing the spread of fake videos online.

Creators in the YouTube Partner Program can enable this feature through YouTube Studio. To do this, go to Content Detection, select Likeness, grant permission for YouTube to process your data, and verify your identity using your smartphone. You can turn off the feature anytime, and YouTube will stop analyzing your content within 24 hours.

Why it matters for creators and viewers

This feature makes YouTube a safer place for creators and audiences. For creators, it protects personal identity and prevents misuse of their name, face, or voice. For viewers, it builds greater trust in the content they watch, helping reduce the risk of falling for AI deepfake videos.

The tool ensures that creators and audience both enjoy a more secure and authentic viewing experience.

What’s next for YouTube and AI content safety

YouTube says the AI likeness detection tool will continue to expand to more creators over time. The platform also plans to improve its accuracy and review process. Experts believe other video and content platforms may soon introduce similar tools to tackle deepfakes and protect digital identity.