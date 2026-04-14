YouTube has introduced a new feature that could change how people experience live streams, especially when it comes to ads. For many viewers, ads during live content can feel disruptive, often appearing at the most exciting or important moments. Now, YouTube is testing a smart ad skipping system that gives viewers more control by simply being active in the live chat.

The idea is simple but powerful. When chat activity during a livestream becomes very high, YouTube’s system detects this spike in engagement and automatically delays or pauses ads. This means that if viewers are actively sending messages, reacting, or participating in the conversation, ads are less likely to interrupt the stream. In a way, the audience can work together to avoid ads by keeping the chat lively.

YouTube Introduces Smart Ad Skipping Based on Live Chat Activity

This is a big shift from how things worked before. Previously, viewers had very limited options to avoid ads during live streams. Many people either subscribed to YouTube Premium or used certain browsers to block ads. Otherwise, they had to sit through unskippable interruptions. With this new feature, even regular users without any paid subscription can get benefit.

Another update focuses on users who financially support creators. When someone sends a Super Chat, Super Sticker, or a virtual gift, they now receive a short ad-free viewing window. This ensures they won’t miss the creator’s response or “thank you” message because of an ad. It adds more value to these paid interactions and makes them feel more rewarding for viewers.

YouTube is also expanding its gifting features. Digital gifts, which were previously limited to vertical livestreams, are now being introduced to horizontal streams as well. This change allows more creators and audiences to use these features, regardless of how the stream is formatted. The rollout includes several countries, showing that YouTube is gradually expanding this feature worldwide.

In addition, YouTube is merging chat experiences across different viewing formats. Whether someone is watching a vertical stream on their phone or a horizontal stream on a TV, they will now be part of the same live chat. This creates a more unified and interactive environment, where all viewers can participate together in real time.

For creators, there is one important requirement: automatic ads must be turned on for these new ad-pausing features to work. This means creators still have control over whether they want to use the system or not.

Overall, this update introduces a new balance between ads, engagement, and viewer experience. It encourages audiences to interact more while giving them a shared benefit—fewer interruptions. The success of this feature will likely depend on how active communities are during livestreams. If viewers consistently participate, they may be able to reduce ads for everyone watching.

This change shows that YouTube is experimenting with ways to make ads feel less intrusive without removing them completely. By tying ad behavior to real-time engagement, the platform is giving more influence to its users than ever before.