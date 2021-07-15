Recently, we’ve seen that popular video platform YouTube is taking on Twitch in the contest for Livestream viewers. It is evident from the new features that have been launched by Youtube on its platform today. After the new update, streamers will now be able to limit their conversations to subscribers only and they will be able to create polls inside of their chats. In addition to that, the streamers along with their viewers will now have the access to create clips through famous gaming streams.

YouTube Introduces Three New Features Including Sub only Chats and Polls

The aforementioned features are already present on the video platform Twitch, and they’re all vital tools to allow the streamers to engage with their community. Furthermore, limiting chats to subscribers only can assist as a moderation tool by expelling random people and it provides streamers with another tool to encourage their viewers to begin paying for watching the content

Now moving on towards another important update which is the polls. They are vital for engaging with the often-chaotic chatrooms, thus providing streamers with a simple method to ask for opinions for their future course of action.

Moreover, Clips are also a vital tool for the discovery of the content. As these days, most people don’t watch a live stream of long durations. So here Twitch’s clipping tool comes into play, it lets fans watch highlights, which can consequently help in bringing new people to a streamer. On the other hand, YouTube is still limiting clips feature to gaming creators only with more than 1,000 followers. However, the company says that it will launch this feature for everyone eventually. Clips, similar to the chat features, had been in beta phase with a limited number of creators till now.

