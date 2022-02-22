YouTube’s chief product officer, Neal Mohan, revealed on Twitter that a new indicator will be added to show when a channel is live streaming on the platform. When a channel is live streaming, a ring with the word “Live” appears around the profile image of the users, which they can tap to jump right into the live broadcast. This new feature would make it easier to find live content on the platform.

YouTube Introduces TikTok-style Live Ring Feature on its Platform

If the feature seems similar, it’s because it’s been implemented on a few other platforms. If a channel is live streaming, TikTok utilizes a similar pulsing ring effect on the profile photo of the users when you scroll past their video in your feed. While live streaming profiles appear at the top of your feed on TikTok, Instagram adds a colored ring around the profile photos of the users.

Like Snapchat’s Stories, which began as a Snapchat feature before being quickly replicated by virtually every other platform, it now appears that the live ring UI was another feature that can be passed on to other platforms. But “Shorts,” a feature that allows users to view short-form video content using a vertically scrolling feed, is perhaps the most obvious illustration of YouTube’s inspiration from TikTok.

Social media platforms are evolving every day with each one trying to release new unique features to gain traction. Also, it’s a good sign that they are replicating handful features from each other to make their respective platforms more convenient for their users.

