YouTube is back after thousands of users reported its disruptive service

According to the outage tracking website, Alphabet Inc’s YouTube was down for thousands of users on Tuesday.

The website tracks outage by compiling status reports from a variety of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, which revealed there were over 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube.

YouTube TV, a live television network, was also having problems, according to users.

YouTube tweeted, “All fixed — you should now be able to log in, switch accounts, and access the account menu & navigation bar across all services (YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music, YouTube Studio) and devices.”

Getting reports from around the 🌎 that some of you are having trouble with certain features across YouTube services (e.g. logging in, switching accounts & using the navigation bar) – we’re aware & working on a fix. Sharing updates as we have them here → https://t.co/wOtEBLiWAC — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 12, 2022

YouTube’s tweet included a link to a page that offers a list of the most serious issues that are affecting users, but it’s not an exhaustive list.

Users may be unable to navigate YouTube Studio or stream from its live TV service, YouTube TV, due to the issues, according to the company’s Twitter account. Users who attempted to watch YouTube TV via Chromecast and Google TV reported getting logged out and unable to re-log in, for example.

So far, YouTube isn’t completely down, and users aren’t having the same issues. However, if you’re having problems with YouTube or its apps today, this is most likely the cause.

YouTube has not officially stated what is causing the issue with its services, although these kind of semi-outages are frequently caused by underlying technologies, such as cloud services.