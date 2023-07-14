YouTube Is Blocking Ad Blockers: Here’s Why?

YouTube no doubt depends on advertising revenue. Ads can be so sometimes so annoying that many people have to turn to ad blockers to watch uninterrupted. Recent reports claim that Google has been testing warning messages intimidating to restrict web playback unless people disable Youtube Ad blockers or pay for YouTube Premium. People started noticing warning messages back in June 2023.

Why is the Streaming giant blocking YouTube ad blockers?

The official explanation states: “Ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service.” The simple answer is that if the company fails to display ads, it can’t attract money from advertisers, and revenue will eventually fall. YouTube actually generates some income from Premium subscriptions. However, let me tell you that it is not enough to keep the whole service floating. Many channel creators rely on their split from ad revenue, and when a channel becomes unsustainable, it inevitably goes inactive. In this way, YouTube can lose viewers spawning a nasty cycle.

YouTube testing process is tipped to be happening in multiple countries. Let me tell you that only a small percentage of users are implicated. It’s quite possible that you may see warning messages while someone just down the street is unaffected. The platform actually wants you to pay for YouTube Premium if you want ad-free content. It costs $11.99 per month for most people. However, there are still student and family plans available, and you get additional bonuses like offline caching and YouTube Music Premium.