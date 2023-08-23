YouTube Is Making It Harder For You To Skip Ads: Here’s Why?

Do you Hate YouTube video ads? Well, if the answer is yes, keep calm as you are about to hate them a lot more after a tricky little update that YouTube is going to release soon. According to the latest reports, YouTube is testing a “redesigned” ad skip button. The point worth mentioning here is that this Youtube Ad Skip Button is smaller in size, making it difficult for users to spot and click on it.

Youtube Ad Skip Button Redesigned

YouTube confirmed that it is currently working on a skip ads button ‘redesign’. It aims to make the skip button even smaller. Moreover, it will have smaller text with no capital letters in the word ‘Ads’ and will be more transparent. The platform is clearly making it harder to spot so that Youtube users can ultimately watch advertisements for a longer time. It is a simple strategy to increase YouTube’s ad earnings.

Streaming giant stated about the ‘improved’ Skip Ads button:

“We’re testing an update to the design of the ‘Skip Ads’ button across all platforms. Our goal is to provide a more consistent user experience in line with the updated look and feel on YouTube we announced last year,”

This revamp will definitely prove to be a success for the platform. It will boost the platform’s ad view rates, reach, and conversions. It will increase the overall revenue on the platform and make advertisers a lot more interested.

Google Ads expert Thomas Eccel stated:

“Spotted this really tiny ‘Skip ads’ button, seems like Google is testing this new button. It has a new format and is way smaller than the normal ‘skip’ box. If this gets rolled out, it will impact the view rate and the spending of the campaign ”

Reports claim that Google is testing the smaller skip ads button. Let’s see when it rolls out to the public. It will surely spark a reaction whenever it does.

