YouTube Is Not Showing Recommended Videos To Logged Out Google Users

According to the latest reports, YouTube is not showing recommended videos to all the users logged out of a Google account or using Incognito mode. People are quite concerned that YouTube is bullying them for always being signed into the Google service. The all-new change is making a wider rollout out gradually. The app’s interface shows a simple YouTube homepage without any videos or tips on what to watch now.

It is pertinent to mention here that Google will still show you video suggestions when you are logged into your Google account. While opening the YouTube App in incognito mode, you will see a message saying “Get Started” and “Start watching videos to help us create a feed of videos you’ll love”. Videos will no longer be recommended to you.

YouTube Stops Recommending Videos

Multiple tests were conducted on different computers. It was observed that even when users search for something on YouTube, it doesn’t show any suggestions. Moreover, they keep seeing the message to watch more videos. Some X users claim that they no longer see any suggestions when they clean their search and watch history or turn off their history settings.

Now, the question arises why is YouTube being pushy about this? Is it trying to make users turn on their history settings? The platform needs to answer all these questions.

