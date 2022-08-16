YouTube is soon rolling out “YouTube Online Channel store” for streaming services

YouTube is one of the most famous and used social media platforms that do online video sharing all around the globe. Since its origin, it is top in sharing videos with big sizes and gradually added new features which make it a hot favorite. A few of its competitors are Vimeo, Vivo, Twitch, Metacafe, and IGTV. Its innovative approach has helped the company in gaining billions of viewers and creators. YouTube is soon launching its online Channel store for streaming services via its app.

YouTube Online Store- a new milestone

This innovative step will take YouTube to the heights of success as with this the company will have its own streaming subscription hub. With this milestone, it will add in a few more competitors which are in this business already like Apple, Amazon, and Roku.

YouTube is working on this online channel store for the last two years and discussing partnerships and subscription revenue sharing with the entertainment companies and streaming partners respectively.

At present YouTube is offering options to subscribers and they can easily add services like HBO Max to their streaming package by paying a reasonable subscription. the company is adding in to that and wants to enhance the value to its subscribers through the online channel store. this channel store will allow the users to subscribe to new streaming services through the YouTube app. At present it is earning through the provision of original content but through this channel the company will earn revenue by providing access to the other streaming services apart from reaping from the originals.

The deal and partnership with the streaming company for this online channel store is a benefit for YouTube as well as for the streaming companies. The streaming company will get benefit of increasing their user base as YouTube has already billions of viewers in a month and YouTube will get earn more revenue from this channel store. So this new launch will meant to be a win-win partnership.

YouTube is still not commenting anything on the online channel store and is not disclosing any of its features and packages. Lets see when the company will roll out the channel for its eager users.

