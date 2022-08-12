According to the latest study, YouTube is the most popular social media platform among teenagers, not TikTok. A whopping 95% of kids ages 13 to 17 say they use YouTube, according to the Pew Research Center. And 19% say they use YouTube almost constantly. After YouTube, TikTok is the second most popular among this age group. On top of that, 16% say they use TikTok almost constantly.

YouTube is the Most Popular Social Media Platform Among Teens, Not TikTok

YouTube has been introducing TikTok-like features to grab the attention of its users. For instance, YouTube Shorts rolled out two years ago and is quite popular now. Google also reported that Shorts had up to 30 billion views a day. YouTube is also planning to allow its users to use licenced music for their videos.

The second most widely used app is TikTok. Because of its lots of impressive features, it is mostly loved by teenagers. To make its app better, TikTok has just removed 12.5 million videos from Pakistan. TikTok has removed the videos that are only violating its community guidelines. The set of community guidelines is designed to enable an experience that prioritizes safety, inclusion, and authenticity.

The other social media platforms they use are Instagram and Snapchat, which are both used by about six-in-ten teens. After those platforms come Facebook with 32% and smaller shares who use Twitter, Twitch, WhatsApp, Reddit and Tumblr. Pew’s 2014 to 2015 survey found that 71% of teens used Facebook. The new survey found that 32% use it in 2022.