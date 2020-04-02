It has been reported that YouTube is working on SHORTS to beat TikTok, as TikTok has changed the popularity status of the YouTube to a great extent. Now, live streaming app is looking to compete directly with the short-form, user-generated content app by introducing its own version known as “Shorts.”

YouTube is Working on ‘SHORTS’ to Beat TikTok

The Information has reported that, just like TikTok, the Shorts will enable its users to upload brief videos into a feed inside the mobile app, and take advantage of licensed music that is available in the catalog of YouTube Music and these songs can be used in the videos.

MSNBC’s Dylan Byers added additional confirmation on Twitter shortly after The Information’s report went live:

“TikTok operates by letting people choose from a selection of audio, music and otherwise, and create videos using those sounds.”

According to The Information, TikTok had approximately 842 million first-time downloads from both Apple and Google’s app stores over the last 12 months, a 15 percent increase year over year.

The January report from App Annie has also shown that over the last two years, the TikTok app has experienced more than 125 percent in growth . The app has now hundreds of millions of users and getting famous day by day.

This is the reason that YouTube is now working on the TikTok competitor.

