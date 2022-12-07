YouTube launches Shorts Editing Tool, Chat Emotes & Automated Audio Dubbing

As the New Year is just weeks away, it seems that YouTube wants you to record shorts in a better way giving you more power. While YouTube has rolled out multiple new tweaks and updates, one of the most prominent ones is giving users the freedom of choosing a frame of their clip as their thumbnail within the shorts creation process. Yes, the company has come up with a Shorts editing tool that saves a lot of time and effort.

Initially, Android users would be able to enjoy this perk, but later on, this feature will be launched for iOS users as well.

Currently, users were also given the facility to upload a thumbnail from their shorts but with this new process, one would be able to create and upload a thumbnail within the original upload flow which will make the overall process swift and streamlined.

How to Select a Thumbnail Frame Through Shorts Editing Tool:

Record or upload the pre-recorded video and navigate to the final upload screen.

You will see a pencil icon that is placed on the top of the thumbnail of your video.

Choose the thumbnail and hit done.

Now upload your Short

Right now it is not possible to change the thumbnail when the short is uploaded however like normal YouTube videos this functionality will also be launched for shorts as well.

Moreover, the good news is that this functionality is going to start launching for all users today.

Other than this, YouTube has also launched new Shorts myth busting clips on the YouTube Creators channel. From them, users can get information regarding various aspects such as algorithms, common tips, best practices, and more.

Also, YouTube has rolled out an automated system named Aloud for dubbing. It will be used to dub the YouTube content in other languages. Users would be able to record videos in English and then convert them into various languages which will increase their audience reach.

“You can dub a video Aloud in a couple of hours and it comes at no cost. This tool might be one of the easiest ways to expand your audience because 80% of the world doesn’t speak English.”

The only issue I see here is that the lips won’t go with the voice-over, but as far as the content is giving good information, it’s worth it.

The company has also announced a new chat stream engagement option called “YouTube Emotes”. It will allow users to share little graphics within their comments on clips.

Also Read: Youtube Creators Can Now Quickly Make TikTok-Like Shorts