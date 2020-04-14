YouTube Launches Tool For Short Video Ads

Today, YouTube is releasing a new platform targeted at small companies that need a fast, low-cost way of making videos but do not have the artistic skills or technological know-how required to do so. As the latest app is simply called, the YouTube Video Maker has been experimenting with a small community of consumers for months, but has been accelerated to launch more widely in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, where in-person video shoots are no longer an alternative, and several small companies are being bound to cash.

The company would simply require a Google Account that can be used to log in to Google sites, such as Gmail and YouTube, to obtain access to the app. If they don’t have one, then, they could connect their non-Google email address to a Google account. And the company would require its own YouTube channel, to save and publish the video.

It is relatively easy to use the tool. Video Builder’s beta edition will animate the static properties of a company – like graphics, text, and videos – that can be set to music from the free audio library of YouTube. Users may also select from a range of styles depending on their messages and priorities, YouTube said, and then easily configure their colors and fonts to create either a six-second or 15-second picture.

The latest app is also one of the enterprise tools YouTube Ad has introduced in recent months, following Bumper Machine’s release last May, a simple way to turn real videos using machine learning into brief six-second bursts.