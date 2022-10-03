Back in August, Google tested a feature that will show 10 unskippable ads before videos. The feature seems annoying to regular YouTube users. But fortunately, the feature didn’t make it further than the experimental stage. However now, Google is investigating another feature that would help increase the revenue generated by the platform via more YouTube Premium subscriptions. According to the latest reports, Google might limit 4K videos to its YouTube Premium users only. To watch 4K videos, Youtube users will have to get a subscription.

YouTube Might Limit 4K Videos to Premium Users

Unfortunately, Google has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But the latest leak has revealed a screenshot where a full HD video playing has the 2160p option accompanied by the “Premium – Tap to upgrade” text. I have also checked on my device, but I did not get this option. So, in Pakistan, the limitation is not currently tested/implemented.

If the reports are true, free YouTube viewing will be only available up to 1440p or depending on the video format. It is worth mentioning here that YouTube Premium is more expensive than most streaming media services. It has a price tag of US$11.99 per month. It is also unclear whether Google will drop the price of the subscription or not. But it will be a smarter move if Google drops the price by a few dollars as well.

Google has refused to comment on this allegation. But we will get more official information about this in the coming days.

